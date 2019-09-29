SU QB Ladarius Skelton returns home to lead Jags over UAPB in SWAC opener

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton, a native of Pine Bluff, scored three touchdowns Saturday night to lead the Jags over the Golden Lions in his return home.
Southern opened SWAC play with a 31-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Skelton first found the end zone from three yards out with 3:48 left in the first quarter to give the Jags the 7-0 lead.
Then, an interception by defensive lineman Joe Davis gave the ball back to Southern. Next, it was a touchdown by fullback Jarod Simms to put the Jags up 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, UAPB Omar Allen scored to make it 14-7.
In the third quarter, Skelton ran a fake and walked into the end zone for another touchdown to extend Southern’s lead to 21-7.
In the fourth, it was Skelton again using his legs to reach pay dirt to put the Jaguars up 28-7.
A late field goal gave Southern the 31-7 lead.
Southern’s defense had four interceptions in the game.
