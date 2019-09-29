Report: Baton Rouge man stabbed multiple times, arrested for domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested and charged with domestic abuse after a victim stabbed him several times in self-defense during a dispute.
On Sept. 25, homicide detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Board Drive, according to the incident report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’ Office.
Detectives learned that at about 1:25 p.m. on that day, a man suffering multiple stab wounds had driven himself to a business on Coursey Boulevard.
However, the man left that business before deputies arrived at the scene. After getting a vehicle description, deputies found the suspected vehicle at a business on O’Neal Lane and stopped the vehicle.
The man, identified as Shane Thibodeaux, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies learned the stabbing happened at the home at Board Drive, and contacted the victim. The victim told authorities Thibodeaux got into a verbal altercation with her over money.
The victim said Thodeaux grabbed a metal object, possibly a screwdriver, and began striking her with it.
She entered the car at the home and tried to leave. However, Thibodeaux pinned her against the seat. The victim grabbed a black fold knife from the center console and stabbed Thibodeaux several times in an attempt to get him off of her.
Thibodeaux got out of the vehicle and motioned toward the victim, who stabbed him in the shoulder and chest area, according to the incident report.
According to jail records, Thibodeaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday. He is charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.