One killed in suspected domestic shooting on McLin Road in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the 19,000 stretch of McLin Road.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said one female was killed. A suspect is in custody.
“Unfortunately, I can confirm that one female has died tonight. The evidence, at this hour, is pointing to this being a case of domestic violence,” said Sheriff Jason Ard “One suspect is in custody. We know multiple rounds were fired at our crime scene. Detectives are working to process the evidence collected. This investigation is very much ongoing. We can’t reveal names at this time as we work to alert family members connected to this case.”
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
