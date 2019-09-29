NOPD: 4 people robbed at gunpoint by suspect wearing ‘Jason hockey mask’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Four people were robbed early Sunday morning by at least one suspect clad in Halloween attire, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Hennessey and D’Hemecourt Streets.
Police way two men and two women were walking in the area when they were approached by two suspects that demanded their property. The victims complied and the suspects then told them to run.
The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
One suspect was described as a black male wearing a bandanna and dark hooded shirt. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a hockey mask and black hoodie,
