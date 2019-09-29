No. 1 Clemson stops 2-point conversion, beats North Carolina

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have lost three straight after a 2-0 start in Mack Brown's return to the program he led more than two decades ago. Their first four games came down to the final drives to make them a tested bunch, and this one unexpectedly followed suit. The defense hung in against the Tigers' high-powered offense and made Clemson work for everything, while the offense did just enough to stay close before coming up with a 16-play TD drive spanning 8 1/2 minutes to put them on the brink of a historic win.