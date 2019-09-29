LSU falls a spot in AP Top 25 after bye week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 during its bye week.
The Tigers fell from No. 4 to No. 5. They were replaced by Ohio State, which routed Nebraska on Saturday.
Alabama is the new No. 1 after Clemson, now No. 2, struggled against North Carolina but pulled out a close win. It is the first time this season the Crimson Tide held the top spot.
The Tigers also fell a spot in the Coaches Poll from No. 5 to No. 6. They are behind Oklahoma (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) in that poll.
LSU will next face Utah State in Tiger Stadium on October 5. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.