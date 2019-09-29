Life of LSU athlete Wayde Sims celebrated with butterfly release one year after death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One year has passed since LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot to death along Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge. His family and friends released butterflies in his memory at the Resthaven Cemetery on Jefferson highway Saturday, Sept. 28.
They remember the young athlete as caring and outgoing.
"Wayde was just a big teddy bear, just a real affectionate kid, just loved to hug and kiss on people. That’s one of the things that I think a lot of us will say that we miss the most,” said Fay Sims, Wayde’s mother.
“He enjoyed coming by the house and going fishing and doing things other than basketball, That really got us to bond,” said Wayne Sims, Wayde’s father.
“Just those 14-hour car rides and him prank calling the coaches while sitting on the way back, things like that. Wayde was a goofball and we just all love him and appreciate how he’s affected our lives when he was here,” said Skylar Mays, who was friend and teammate of Wayde’s on LSU’s basketball team.
People who attended the memorial ceremony say they will continue to carry positive memories about Wayde’s life. His parents say the community support has been helpful and they forever cherish their memories of Wayde.
“You know, that kind of helps lift you up in a time where you just feel like you can’t put one foot in front of the other. It’s so much that I would want to tell him. He already knows that I love him, but I would just want to say to him that I love him and I miss him dearly. He was the world to me which I know he already knows but that’s what I would say to him,” said Fay Sims.
