FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When we’ll get our first Fall cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slim rain chance will exist today. The best opportunity for rain looks to exist west of the Atchafalaya River Sunday.
Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon as a small weakness develops in the ridge of high pressure that has dominated the local weather over the last several days. That weakness won’t last long, bringing rain chances to zero percent as we start the new work/school week.
Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s all the way through the rest of the week. Morning starts will be comfortable, but still well above normal in the low 70s. Some heat relief and much-needed rain could be on the horizon.
Our first Fall cold front could arrive by the early part of next week, according to the European Model. The front is forecast to arrive Monday, Oct. 7 and bring with it much-needed rain, and some Fall-like temperatures into the middle part of next week.
In the tropics, Hurricane Lorenzo remains a major hurricane as it continues to move north in the Central Atlantic. This system will make impacts for the Azores and potentially Great Britain in the coming days.
