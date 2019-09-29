FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a few showers popped up Sunday afternoon, the weather will trend completely dry as we start the new work/school week.
High pressure will remain directly over top the Gulf Coast states leading to above normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions all the way through this week.
A weak tropical wave is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico by mid-week. As of Sunday, Sept. 29 tropical development is not expected. Local impacts will be increased cloud coverage Wednesday through Friday with maybe a few spotty showers primarily south of Baton Rouge along our coastal parishes.
Some big changes will be on the way by the start of next week. Long-range weather models continue to show our first Autumn cold front arriving sometime Monday, October 8. This front is expected to deliver some much-needed rain as well as a taste of Fall temperatures for the middle of next week. We can’t totally rule out the potential for severe weather with this frontal passage so be sure to stay with us in the coming days as we fine-tune the forecast.
