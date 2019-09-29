Cole gets 20th win, tops AL in ERA, Ks as Astros beat Angels

Angels: The Angels saw Trout have perhaps his best season and a career-high 45 home runs, utility infielder David Fletcher had a breakthrough year, Tommy La Stella became an All-Star for the first time in his career before fracturing his leg and Hansel Robles earned a career-high 23 saves. Other than that, the Angels had trouble. They suffered a litany of injuries that shut down Shohei Ohtani, Trout and Justin Upton to name a few before the season ended and couldn't get any consistency from their starting rotation. None of their big free agent signings in Matt Harvey, Trevor Cahill or Cody Allen panned out. It was a disappointment for Brad Ausmus in his first year managing the team. The Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014.