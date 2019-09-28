Woman arrested after heated argument leads to shots fired, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested Saturday after an argument at her home led to shots fired, according to authorities.
A deputy responded to a dispatch call about shots fired at a home on Betty Smothers Avenue. After arriving at the home, the deputy met with the caller, Kelly Frazier, who said she had been having ongoing issues with her fiancee’ family following his recent death.
Frazier said she had received threats on social media, including one from a family member of her former fiancee. That family member, according to Frazier, arrived at Frazier’s home while she was in the process of moving out of the house.
The two of them got into a heated argument in the front yard about her fiancee’s death, according to the incident report.
Frazier told the deputy she felt threatened by the family member and said she grabbed her gun from the moving truck. She said she shot once at the ground in order to scare the family member.
The family member had a different story, according to the report. She told the deputy that she visited the home in order to check on Frazier’s child. The family member said Frazier told her to leave. Frazier threatened her that if she did not leave, she would shoot her, according to the family member’s statement.
Frazier, according to the family member, went to the moving truck and pulled out a gun. She pointed the gun at the family member, threatening to shoot her, the incident report stated. The family said Frazier tried to shoot but the gun jammed.
She was booked Saturday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with illegally using a weapon. She has since been released.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.