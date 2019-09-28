Possibly armed man wanted for allegedly shooting his father in Baton Rouge

EBRSO seeking man accused of shooting father
By Rachael Thomas | September 27, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are searching for a man believed to have shot his father on Friday in a Brownsfield neighborhood.

Emergency crews had responded to a shooting in the Brownfields area Friday evening.

The call went out sometime before 5 p.m. in the 10700 block of Northdale Drive off Foster Road. Emergency officials say a father was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after being shot by his son. The father injuries are non-life-threatening, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB.

The son, Charles Lee Brown, 33, was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, EBRSO says. It’s possible he is still armed. His last known address is in the 6000 block of Leo Drive. He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.

Please see the updated photo of the man wanted for shooting his father. He is still possibly armed. Please call law enforcement immediately if seen.

Posted by East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office on Saturday, September 28, 2019

EBRSO says deputies responded to the call and immediately set up a perimeter in the area. A helicopter and K9 assisted in the search, which ultimately was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. Sheriff’s office officials say Brown should not be approached if seen.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.