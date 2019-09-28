Possibly armed man wanted for allegedly shooting his father in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are searching for a man believed to have shot his father on Friday in a Brownsfield neighborhood.
Emergency crews had responded to a shooting in the Brownfields area Friday evening.
The call went out sometime before 5 p.m. in the 10700 block of Northdale Drive off Foster Road. Emergency officials say a father was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after being shot by his son. The father injuries are non-life-threatening, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB.
The son, Charles Lee Brown, 33, was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, EBRSO says. It’s possible he is still armed. His last known address is in the 6000 block of Leo Drive. He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.
EBRSO says deputies responded to the call and immediately set up a perimeter in the area. A helicopter and K9 assisted in the search, which ultimately was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. Sheriff’s office officials say Brown should not be approached if seen.
