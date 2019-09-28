FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure remains locked in control of our local weather keeping temperatures well above average. The good news is we aren’t talking about record-breaking heat. The bad news is that if you are hoping for fall-like temperatures, you’re going to have to wait a while.
At least morning starts will be comfortable in the low 70s right through the upcoming work/school week. However, during the heat of the day, afternoon highs will be reaching the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
It stays mainly dry over the next 7 days. The ridge of high pressure may weaken some as we move through next weekend. A weak cold front could approach the area and deliver a very slight cool down for the start of next week. Overall temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next 10 days with little to no rain in the forecast.
Hurricane Lorenzo strengthened Saturday, returning to a Category 4 hurricane. Lorenzo’s track is unchanged as it continues to move out to sea and could impact the Azores in the coming days.
