FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above-normal temperatures forecast for this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat is not going anywhere as we close out September and head into October in the coming days.
Morning lows and afternoon highs will be running 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year all the way through our 10-day forecast. The hottest weather will be during the work/school week as afternoon highs may reach the mid 90s a few days.
High pressure remains locked in control across the Gulf South. This high produces sinking air significantly limiting cloud development and therefore rain potential. For now, we’ll keep a mention of a stray shower or two in the weekend forecast, but you will be better off using the sprinklers than counting on some rain.
The dry weather pattern lasts through the work/school week and even next weekend.
In the tropics, Karen is no more and not expected to redevelop. Lorenzo is beginning to weaken as it moves into the North Central Atlantic.
