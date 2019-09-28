City shows only marginal improvement in Republic’s performance since 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the summer months, the city was flooded with complaints about trash not being picked up by Republic Services.
Those complaints sparked a response from Republic and the city promising to shape up. Despite those promises, new figures show the waste company has only improved marginally over the last nine months.
"There was a little bit of an increase during the spring and summer months, especially when it comes to waste collection,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office. “Overall trash collection is about average throughout the year, but the numbers we’re seeing this year pretty much reflect what we’ve seen in the past.”
Trash is still not being picked up though.
“Last week, the trash was not picked up, they had to get it and burn it,” said Lottie McDonald. “This week, it’s the same as you see here. Still here. Nothing has changed.”
McDonald, along with Shameka Foster and James Johnson, live in a fourplex on Sherwood Meadow Drive. It has three trashcans in front of it filled to the brim. Up and down the road, other bins are empty though. Johnson says Republic came and emptied those, but not hers.
"This one, we emptied these and then I took all the ones with the tops and emptied those and thought that maybe that would’ve been better because I figured it may have been because of the tops, but I still don’t see no reason why he should just leave that there like that,” Johnson said.
McDonald says she has called 311 to report the trash has not been picked up, but it has not yielded any results.
"They said they were going to send someone out and they never did,” she said.
WAFB reached out to the city-parish to determine why the trash has not been picked up. A spokesman said he would have Republic go out to investigate and pick it up.
As of Friday afternoon, no one has gone out.
As far as how the leadership in the city-parish feels about Republic’s performance, the spokesman said it still has faith in the company despite the numbers that show their improvement over the past nine months is barely an improvement at all.
