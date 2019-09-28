Caretaker arrested after stealing blank check from client

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge caretaker was arrested Friday after admitting to authorities she stole a blank check from her client, who is bound in a wheelchair.
According to the probable cause report, Marlenia Shaquel McDonald, 27, worked as a caretaker for a married couple. Her client has an amputated leg and is wheelchair-bound, and McDonald was responsible for everyday tasks such as housekeeping and caring for the victim’s hygiene.
The report stated that sometime either in July or August, McDonald stole a blank check from the victim. The couple did not realize the check was stolen until Aug. 5, 2019, when a woman, unknown to the victims, tried to cash in that check at Money Mart on Airline Highway.
That’s when the Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted to investigate the case.
Video surveillance from the Money Mart confirmed the unknown woman attempting to cash the check. The check was made out to the woman with a forged signature on the front of the check.
During her interview with a detective, the unknown woman identified McDonald as the one who gave her the stolen check. She said she and McDonald went to the Money Mart to cash in a check of $470, and McDonald was expected to get some of the check’s proceeds.
McDonald told the detective that she took the check “by accident,” and that the unknown woman filled out the check. McDonald said she was going to get about $200 from the check.
The detective arrested McDonald, and she was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She was charged with exploitation of people with infirmities and attempted theft.
WAFB has reached out to Lending Health Care to determine whether McDonald is still an employee with the in-home care company.
