Brees, Smith, and Clapp ruled out for Saints-Cowboys game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees (right thumb), Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), and Will Clapp (hand) have been ruled out for the Saints-Cowboys game.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is questionable for the contest. The defensive tackle has missed the first three games of the regular season with an Achilles injury. Rankins suffered his injury last season in the playoffs against the Eagles.
Brees is returning to New Orleans on Saturday after surgery in Los Angeles less than two weeks ago. He’ll be on the sidelines this Sunday.
