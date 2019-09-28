‘Bear-y’ close encounter for one man in Erwinville

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One video by R Schexnayder & Sons, llc. shows the latest bear spotting in Louisiana in Erwinville.
Donald Schexnayder says he was in his Ranger out doing his job, when he spotted the bear just yards away from him, with a small ravine separating them.
“Man I think he was at least 7 foot, maybe a little bigger, taller when he stood up,” said Schexnayder.
His company is used to supplying food to attract deer for hunters. However, this creature was “bear-ly” on his radar.
“I’m standing right here, and he’s walking right on the side. He [bear] just kind of looked a little, but really just didn’t pay any attention to me,” Schexnayder said. The bear was looking for leftover kernels of corn on the edge of the fields that the combines weren’t able to pick up.
Schexnayder was literally just yards away from the bear before it turned and took a dip.
“He went down and looked like he enjoyed himself for a little while in the water,” he said.
Schexnayder says they see the bears pretty often in the area, but never this close.
One of his friends gave WAFB photos from his trail cam in the woods nearby. However, no word on if it’s the same bear in the video.
“The bear population is picking up in West Baton Rouge Parish. I know in Pointe Coupee they’ve been having a lot, but seems like in West Baton Rouge we’ve been having a lot,” said Schexnayder.
The bear made his way back to the woods, but Schexnayder says he’s not afraid.
“I can still run. I can outrun him. We’ll see. We would’ve found out anyway,” he said.
Tips from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for dealing with bears:
- Do not approach the bear
- Stay inside your home or vehicle. Shout and wave your arms to scare off the bear.
- If outdoors, remain calm and back slowly to the safety of your home or vehicle. Do not run!
- If a bear is in a tree in your yard, leave it alone. Remove people and dogs and allow the bear to come down on its own.
- If you are attacked, fight back aggressively with anything available. Do not play dead.
- Never feed bears — they will come back for more
