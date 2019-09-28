Baton Rouge City Court offers “Saturday Court” to address over 100K outstanding bench warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge City Court officials on Saturday, Sept. 28 sought to address the over 100,000 outstanding bench warrants in the city by hosting an event where citizens could have their outstanding warrant recalled without fear of arrest, or handle a criminal or traffic matter if their court date has passed.
Judges, prosecutors, and public defenders all attended the “Saturday Court” event in hopes of helping citizens with outstanding warrants who may have had difficulty attending court during the workweek.
Citizens who would like to find out if they have an outstanding warrant are encouraged to contact the Criminal / Traffic Division of the Baton Rouge City Court by calling 222-389-5294.
