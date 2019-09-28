Astros clinch home field in AL playoffs, beat Angels 4-0

Bregman went 1 for 3 with a homer and a walk in the home stadium of his top rival for the AL MVP award. Mike Trout is out for the season with a right foot injury, but the two-time winner leads the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and WAR, and is tied for the lead in homers (45). Bregman leads in walks, is third in homers and OPS, and has more RBIs than Trout.