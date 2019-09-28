ACTION JACKSON: Debris from tree removal costing taxpayers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Debris from tree removal left on the roadside is an issue plaguing neighborhoods all over the parish.
One woman who recently hired a tree-cutting service says she did not notice the price she paid did not include the cost of the crew also hauling away her tree.
“I did call him and ask, ‘When are you going to have this removed?’ Well, the city is going to get it taken care of,” said Barbara Adams.
However, in East Baton Rouge Parish, tree companies are required by law to haul away any trees they cut down. That law is frequently ignored, with complaints received almost daily.
“Contractors, particularly tree services, are from time to time known to abuse the system and tell residents that they just put it out by the curve and the city will pick it up for free,” said a Republic Services spokeswoman.
Republic Services usually ends up having to haul away the trees and pass the cost along to the city, and ultimately, the taxpayer. It costs an average of $500 for just one large tree to be hauled off.
“It’s not fair to the tree services that follow the rules and the homeowners who pay their tree services,” said the Republic spokeswoman.
The mayor’s office recommends reporting companies illegally dumping tree debris on the roadside to 311 or the city-parish.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.