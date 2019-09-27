Which law enforcement agencies have access to workforce data in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As part of reporting done in August on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s access to employment data for Louisiana residents, WAFB has learned which law enforcement agencies have executed data sharing agreements with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the agency responsible for collecting and storing employment records.
Those law enforcement agencies include:
- The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD): BRPD uses data collected and stored by LWC to locate and apprehend fugitives in an effort to clear and close criminal cases.
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO): CPSO uses data collected and stored by LWC to locate and apprehend fugitives and locate witnesses and victims in an effort to clear and close criminal cases.
- The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office (EBRDA): EBRDA uses data collected and stored by LWC to locate witnesses and victims involved in cases being prosecuted by EBRDA.
- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO): EBRSO uses data collected and stored by LWC locate and apprehend fugitives and locate witnesses and victims in an effort to clear and close criminal cases.
- Louisiana Attorney General’s Office: The Attorney General’s Office uses data collected and stored by LWC as required in performance of official duties under LSA-R.S. 36:704, for Medicaid fraud investigations, collections, and locating fugitives.
- Louisiana State Police (LSP): LSP uses data collected and stored by LSP to locate individuals with active warrants or who are alleged to have committed some type of criminal activity being investigated by LSP.
In Louisiana, ICE does not have access to LWC systems where employment data is stored electronically and has not approached LWC to execute a data-sharing agreement necessary for the access of such data. However, ICE has made an individual inquiry for information obtainable from LWC data, the last of which was reported to have taken place in early July.
