Two-vehicle crash in Gramercy claims life of Baton Rouge man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash caused his vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a tree.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on I-10 east of US Hwy. 61 in St. James Parish on Thursday, Sept. 26 at roughly 11 p.m.
“The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Dennis White was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Ford Fusion,” states a press release. “At the same time, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on I-10 in front of the Ford. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck the rear of the Chevrolet. After striking the Chevrolet, the Ford exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.”
White was properly restrained, but still died as a result of his injuries.
The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet were also properly restrained and had minor injuries.
“Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis,” the press release noted. “This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.”
“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”
