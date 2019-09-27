Two-vehicle crash in Gramercy claims life of Baton Rouge man

“The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Dennis White was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Ford Fusion,” states a press release. “At the same time, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on I-10 in front of the Ford. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck the rear of the Chevrolet. After striking the Chevrolet, the Ford exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.”