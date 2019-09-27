2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4

It’s Week 4 and high school football in south Louisiana is full throttle.
Northeast took on the Broadmoor Bucs in a Thursday night contest.
In the first quarter, Erin Nealond called his own number on the keeper and found some green grass for the touchdown to give the Bucs the 7-0 lead. Broadmoor threatened once again after a defensive stop. The Bucs raced out to a 28-0 second quarter lead and never looked back. The final was 42-0.
The Capitol Lions were at Memorial Stadium Thursday night to host Lusher Charter out of New Orleans. And it was the Jacoby Bellazar show as he ran behind the other Lions defense and caught one in stride to give Capitol a quick 8-0 lead. Bellazar has been averaging three touchdowns a game and had four by the start of the fourth quarter. Capitol finally broke open a close game with a turnover and a Bryan Foley touchdown and two-pointer. The final was 42-21.
In Plaquemine, Eric Holden and his St. John Eagles hosted Belaire. The game was scoreless until :20 left in the third quarter when wide receiver Grant Blanchard caught a short out-route and took it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take the 8-7 lead. Later in the fourth quarter, with 2:30 left in the game, Jacob Schlatre connected on a 25-yard field goal to give the Eagles the lead. Belaire still had a chance to win it with time winding down, but it was Blanchard coming up big again. This time he stepped in from of a Jakhari Bullock pass for the interception as time expired to give St. John the 10-8 win.
We’re slated to take in 23 more games Friday night as the 30th season of Sportsline Friday Nite rolls on.
