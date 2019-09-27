2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4

In Plaquemine, Eric Holden and his St. John Eagles hosted Belaire. The game was scoreless until :20 left in the third quarter when wide receiver Grant Blanchard caught a short out-route and took it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take the 8-7 lead. Later in the fourth quarter, with 2:30 left in the game, Jacob Schlatre connected on a 25-yard field goal to give the Eagles the lead. Belaire still had a chance to win it with time winding down, but it was Blanchard coming up big again. This time he stepped in from of a Jakhari Bullock pass for the interception as time expired to give St. John the 10-8 win.