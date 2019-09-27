LSU baseball starts fall ball Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2020 LSU baseball team will take the field for the first time Sunday, September 27, to start its six-week fall practice.
The fall practice will feature several intra-squad scrimmages and will finish up with the Purple-Gold World Series on November 6 and November 8. All of the fall practice games, scrimmages, and workouts in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field are free and open to the public.
“This will be one of the most competitive falls we’ve ever had at LSU, because there’s not one position on the team that’s completely locked up,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “We have a lot of work to do, but I’m very optimistic about the potential and the ability of this team.”
Catcher Saul Garza will miss fall ball after having surgery on his left thumb this week.
The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall against other schools. They will face UNO in Alex Box on Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m. Then, they will take on Nicholls State on Sunday, November 3, at 1 p.m. in Thibodaux.
The 2020 schedule features SEC weekend home series versus Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Alabama. The non-conference slate is highlighted by a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on February 28-March 1, when LSU will meet Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma.
LSU Baseball Week 1 Scrimmage Schedule
Sunday, Sept. 29 - 3:30pm
Monday, Sept. 30 - 5:25pm
Thursday, Oct. 3 - 5:35pm
Friday, Oct. 4 - 5:35pm
ALL SCRIMMAGES ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The squad has been hard at work since August in strength and conditioning drills and individual workouts. The 2020 season will begin February 14, when LSU plays host to Indiana at The Box.
Mainieri will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 2 on the active NCAA Division I coaches wins list with 1,455 career victories in 37 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame, and LSU.
