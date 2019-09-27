Laine Hardy sits down for interview with WAFB ahead of tour kickoff in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, has become the next big thing. With his first national tour kicking off this weekend in Livingston Parish, the 19-year-old sat down for a one-on-one with WAFB.
“The main thing about walking on rocks, you gotta’ do a little bit before you get the technique down,” Hardy said.
He’s your typical small town country boy
“This is like guitar strings. Rocks, now it just massages my feet as I walk across them,” he said.
He’s a teenager who loves to spend time with his friends, and he just so happens to also be an up and coming national star.
“I was constantly going and now that I’m like able to process everything and just break everything down that happened, it’s really crazy how much stuff I went through," said Hardy.
Hardy, a French Settlement native, is referring to the four months after winning American Idol 2019, but back in 2018, Hardy was actually eliminated from the show.
“For a second, it stung a little bit, but I was like, I got to experience a lot of things most people don’t,” he said.
Earlier in 2019, his cousin asked him to play the guitar for her Idol audition.
“I said, ‘Alright.’ It took me about a week or two to think about it, so I said, ‘Alright, I’ll come do that for you,’” Hardy said.
But there was much more in the works for him.
“I wouldn’t be here, nobody would be here without God. I think that at the right place at the right time kind of thing,” Hardy said.
In fact, Hardy says music has been part of his life since he was about 7-years-old. After he was eliminated in 2018, Hardy started spending a little less time playing music, but by helping his cousin, he actually helped himself get noticed again by the judges.
“We were telling the judges bye. Katy asked me to sing a song and as I was singing. You could see on the TV they were waving a ticket at me. Things happen for a reason and it’s all because of him,” Hardy said.
So what’s he been doing since then?
“I was in Nashville for about two months and Monday through Friday, I was writing songs with all these songwriters and that was so new to me. I’ve never did that before,” Hardy said.
Hardy says he wants that personal connection to his music, so he’s writing his own songs. Now, the biggest question he gets is about new music.
“New music is going to be very soon. It’s going to be this year for sure. It’s not going to be a huge album or anything yet because that takes time,” he said.
During his interview with WAFB, Hardy was barefoot.
“I was wearing shoes so much in Nashville, my feet were starting to get soft,” he joked.
- KIRAN: What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re home?
- HARDY: Well, my favorite thing to do when I’m home is go down the river.
This country boy may be famous now, but he still craves his favorite meals.
“Anything my maw maw cooks after church on Sunday,” he said.
He also loves and respects what matters the most in life: family
“He’s the best grandpa in the world and maw maw,” he said.
Still a child at heart, Hardy is truly an up and coming young man who kicks off his first ever three-month national tour in his hometown Louisiana parish.
“My official homecoming bash, Northpark in Denham Springs,” Hardy said.
And while you may see a star performing on the stage, Hardy plans to use it for much more.
“I now have a platform that I can change people’s lives and anything is possible. You just gotta’ chase your dreams,” Hardy said.
He’s proving the fairy tale can come true, the tale of a shy little boy from a small Louisiana town making it to the national stage.
“I’m really grateful that everybody really supported me and I wouldn’t be without anybody, literally because those are the people who got me here. I don’t take the fans for granted,” Hardy said.
Click here for details about Hardy’s upcoming tour. Tickets to the homecoming event in Denham Springs are available online and at the door.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.