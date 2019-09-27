FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot La. summer returns for last weekend of September

Get ready for a return of “Louisiana summer” for the last weekend of September and the first days of October. Not only will we have the 90s to contend with, but you may notice an uptick in humidity this weekend, making those warmer than normal afternoon 90s feel like 100° or more. Meanwhile, the local “mini drought” intensifies. The only good news is we stay dry through the weekend, so any outdoor activities you have planned should be just fine as long as you are careful in the sunshine and heat.