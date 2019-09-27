FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot La. summer returns for last weekend of September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hot and dry weather pattern that has gripped the WAFB area throughout most of September remains in place through the weekend and is expected to continue through the next seven days.
Get ready for a return of “Louisiana summer” for the last weekend of September and the first days of October. Not only will we have the 90s to contend with, but you may notice an uptick in humidity this weekend, making those warmer than normal afternoon 90s feel like 100° or more. Meanwhile, the local “mini drought” intensifies. The only good news is we stay dry through the weekend, so any outdoor activities you have planned should be just fine as long as you are careful in the sunshine and heat.
The increasing humidity will mean low 70s to start the day both Saturday and Sunday around the capital region. The First Alert Forecast has highs in the low 90s for both days, with partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon and the same for Sunday. The Storm Team has added a “token 10%“ rain chance Sunday. Even if a few locations do get a shower Sunday afternoon, it won’t amount to much.
High pressure remains in charge throughout the upcoming work week, with rain chances set at 10% or less from Monday through Friday. Morning starts will be in the low 70s all five days, with afternoon highs returning to the low 90s through the week.
So where is that first “fall” front?
Our extended outlook into next weekend (Oct. 5 and 6) does offer some hope for that long-awaited heat-breaking front. However, don’t be expecting a big drop off in temperatures, and even if a cool front does arrive next weekend, rain chances still look to be rather limited. But at least the First Alert Extended Forecast offers hope that autumn weather will finally arrive. Uh... maybe.
In the tropics, we say “goodbye, Karen.” The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Karen to a tropical depression Friday morning and all indications are that it will weaken further Friday afternoon and evening, with NHC advisories likely ending.
Lorenzo remains as a large Category 4 hurricane as it churns in the east-central tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is expected to continue moving to the northwest and north through the weekend and then begin accelerating to the northeast early next week. The latest NHC outlook suggests Lorenzo will impact the Azores around mid-week as it heads towards the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.
