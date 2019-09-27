FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry weather pattern continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Friday – we’re made it to the end of another week but unfortunately, we’re not anywhere close to ending our ongoing dry and unseasonably warm autumn weather.
Overall, it doesn’t feel too bad during the morning hours – generally starting out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s – it’s later this afternoon, we’ll be within only a few degrees of *tying* the record high for today. Under sunny skies and light southerly winds, we should top out at 93° and that’s only two degrees away from the record of 95°, set in 1933.
Still, no mention of rain, not only today but basically for the weekend ahead – temperatures will stay in the low/mid 90°s – with “perhaps” a hit-or-miss spotty shower both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.