Family of 9 survives house fire thanks to CO detector

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of nine is counting their blessings after a fire tore through their home Friday morning.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire started around 3:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Shenandoah Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the storage room and quickly extinguished it.
There were no injuries reported. Officials say the family was woken up by a carbon monoxide detector.
"This quite probably saved their lives," Eldon Ledoux of St. George Fire Protection District said.
Ledoux says gases had made their way from the small fire in the utility room into the attic and back down into the living quarters.
"Those gases were reaching out to asphyxiate any living thing unaware of their presence," Ledoux said.
A family of two adults and seven children survived a "rather unremarkable" event overnight.
“The difference between an inconvenient fire causing minor damage and an unspeakable human and community tragedy, was an item that can be found on big box and home utility store websites costing from $10 to $35,” Ledoux said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.