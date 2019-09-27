Enrollment at SU now over 7,000 students; leaders hope to have 20k by 2030

“We are certainly delighted that our flagship campus is once again booming with students who are seeking a dynamic higher education experience,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge. “This is a great testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, administration and staff. They have truly invested their time and knowledge in the academic progression of our students. We believe that the university is moving in a positive direction and anticipate even greater gains in the near future.”