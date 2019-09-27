Cajun Navy Relief collecting supplies for Texas residents affected by Imelda

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cajun Navy Relief, a non-profit organization, is asking for donations to take to those affected by Tropical Storm Imelda, which caused the most significant damage to the state since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The group has created an Amazon Wish List full of supplies needed for the affected areas. The list was developed with the help of accredited humanitarian aid organizations, Cajun Navy Relief says, including Triton Relief Group, Brittmore Rescue, and FRONTLINERS.
The group is collecting supplies and directing distribution in the following affected areas:
- Nome
- Hamshire
- Fannett
- Winnie
- Vidor
- Beaumont
The storm impacted 13 counties/parishes in Texas and Louisiana and caused major flooding.
“When the floodwaters recede, a new and longer battle begins,” said Cajun Navy Relief president, Shawn Boudreaux. “In close coordination with our network of accredited humanitarian partners on the ground, we created an Amazon Wish List as an easy and impactful way to help in the recovery and relief effort. Imelda’s havoc hit close to home for many of our volunteers in Louisiana. In addition to helping those hit hardest by the storm, we see great need in the smaller, hard-to-reach communities who are often forgotten during natural disasters.”
On Sept. 19, Cajun Navy Relief sent volunteers to assist with rescue efforts.
Those interested in supporting the recovery effort can also call 504-517-NAVY. Click here to learn more about Cajun Navy Relief.
