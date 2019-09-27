Baton Rouge mom hosting party with a cause for twin sons, presents will be donated to homeless shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Diamond Sherrod, a stay-at-home mom and active volunteer in Baton Rouge, is hosting a birthday party for a cause for her 5-year-old twin boys, Rome and Paten.
She’s renting out the Knock Knock Children’s museum for their birthday party on Saturday, Sept. 28 and inviting their friends, but the boys will not be receiving any gifts. Yes, their friends will be bringing gifts, but she’s decided to give all of the gifts away to homeless children at St. Vincent de Paul.
“I want to foster a spirit of empathy, gratitude and giving back in my kids and others, while bringing awareness to the difference between the socio-economic experience of their lives and the lives of kids who are homeless. I want to raise good human beings,” said Sherrod whose husband is a medical doctor - Dr. Rome Sherrod. “I also want to encourage other parents to do the same. Some of our kids are growing up with a sense of entitlement and even though they are young, it’s important to instill in them the value of practicing gratitude.”
During the Superheroes-themed party, she will explain to the children why she’s doing what she’s doing and tell them that they are Superheroes of Louisiana for helping those in need.
“True Superheroes are giving, caring, courageous, kind, vulnerable and empathetic,” Sherrod said.
She will give every child a Superhero cape and a certificate for their participation. Her sons will receive a Superhero of Louisiana certificate signed by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. She is also asking parents to donate to an organization that hosts birthday parties for homeless kids at homeless shelters. So far, she’s raised more than $850.
So what do her sons who are in Pre-K at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge think about this party?
“The boys asked ‘does this mean that we’re not going to get any toys for our birthday?’ said Sherrod. “I told them ‘no it doesn’t mean that you’re not getting any toys. You are getting a birthday party and mommy and daddy will give you one present each, but we’re going to give the rest of the toys to the homeless shelter. They seem okay with it for now.”
Sherrod says she along with other parents, are guilty of what she calls “perfectionist parenting.”
“We’re worried about getting them into the best schools and getting the best grades or what they will be instead of being concerned with how they will be. This party experience is about changing the narrative of their lives to center around empathy, gratitude and giving back. We’re helping to create their story now.”
About 50 children have been invited to the party, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to activities at the museum, it will feature balloon making, cape making, face painting, and pictures with superheroes.
