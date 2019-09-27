Baton Rouge mom hosting party with a cause for twin sons, presents will be donated to homeless shelter

“I want to foster a spirit of empathy, gratitude and giving back in my kids and others, while bringing awareness to the difference between the socio-economic experience of their lives and the lives of kids who are homeless. I want to raise good human beings,” said Sherrod whose husband is a medical doctor - Dr. Rome Sherrod. “I also want to encourage other parents to do the same. Some of our kids are growing up with a sense of entitlement and even though they are young, it’s important to instill in them the value of practicing gratitude.”