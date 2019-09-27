AG Landry, ACLU spar over LGBTQ labor discrimination case to be heard by Supreme Court

(WAFB) - The Supreme Court said in April it will hear arguments to determine if Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to three cases in which gay and transgender people claim they experienced workplace discrimination. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents two of the complainants, is now speaking out against the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Trump administration, and several state attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who signed a brief in August asking the high court not to rule in the complainants’ favor.
“Once again, Attorney General Landry is signing on to an extreme out-of-state effort to discriminate against and target the very Louisianans he’s supposed to protect,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director. “Discrimination is not a Louisiana value, but Attorney General Landry is asking the Supreme Court to condone discrimination against LGBTQ people and make it easier for them to be denied healthcare, kicked out of their homes, and fired from their jobs because of who they are.”
Landry responded by saying the complainants’ arguments and opinions of the ACLU fall short of what he says is the central issue surrounding the case.
“Once again, the ACLU is peddling outright lies. This case is about the rule of law and the separation of powers. Congress did not include sexual orientation or gender identity in the meaning of ‘sex’ when it passed Title VII. Neither a governor nor a president can change that by Executive Fiat," said a spokesman for Landry.
The cases include a lawsuit filed on behalf of Donald Zarda, who claims he was fired from his role as a skydiving instructor when he responded to a female customer’s concerns about being tightly strapped to him by saying he was “100% gay.” Zarda filed a lawsuit complaint against the company, which he lost. He later died, but his family continued the appeals process, which led to several disputes in higher courts.
The second case deals with Gerald Bostock, who was fired from his role as a child welfare services coordinator in Georgia months after joining the gay-friendly Hotlanta Softball League, according to Reuters.
The question in those two cases is if discrimination due to sexual orientation is included under Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination.
The third case deals with Aimee Stephens, who worked as a funeral director in Michigan from 2008 until 2013. Stephens claims she was fired after admitting to her boss she had gender identity disorder and would begin transitioning at work.
In that case, the DOJ argued a Title VII violation only occurs if a female transgender person was treated differently than a transgender man.
The court hears oral arguments in the cases Oct. 8.
