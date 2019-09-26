Woman whose husband was fatally shot by EBRSO deputy files lawsuit

“At no time was Mr. Watkins threatening toward said defendant officer, took no action toward said defendant officer, and was completely unarmed. In fact, Mr. Watkins was in his car, with the windows rolled up, and was not engaging with anyone. He was simply leaving as requested,” Watkins’ attorney wrote in the lawsuit. “Nonetheless, less than nine (9) seconds after arriving at the residence and upon exiting his vehicle, said defendant officer fired two (2) shots into the front windshield of Mr. Watkins’ car, striking him in the chest. As a result of the gun blasts, upon information and belief and therefore Petitioner alleges, Mr. Watkins’ lost control of his lower extremities causing his foot to depress the accelerator of his car. Thereafter, said defendant officer fired at least three (3) more shots into Mr. Watkins from the driver’s side of the car. As a result, Mr. Watkins was killed and his car careened out of control down the street, flipping over, and coming to rest in the front yard of a residence.”