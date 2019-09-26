WANTED: Man accused of beating woman until she was unconscious

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Crime Stoppers fugitive accused of beating a woman until she was unconscious.
Deandre Adams, 20, is wanted for second degree battery. Police say on Sept. 19, Adams got into a verbal argument with a woman in the 2600 block of Balis Drive. The disagreement escalated, and police say Adams pulled the woman’s arm, then began to punch her with a closed fish multiple times in the face until she became unconscious. The victim was treated at a local hospital.
Adams is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
CRIME STOPPERS
- CALL: 225-344-7867
- WEBSITE: www.crimestoppersbr.com
- APP: P3 Tips
