Wake up: It’s Jeff Landry texting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you were startled out of your sleep by a 3 a.m. text message Thursday morning, you are not alone.
The Jeff Landry for Attorney General re-election campaign is investigating why its political text message arrived at some people’s phones in the middle of the night by mistake.
The text message touted Landry’s work to create a law protecting health insurance for certain Louisiana residents.
A spokesman for the Landry campaign says the messages were supposed to be sent out during a more appropriate hour but a glitch caused “an unknown percentage” of the messages to be delivered overnight.
“The texts were sent yesterday afternoon and a service provider appears to have had a glitch, causing an unknown percentage of people to get them in error after hours,” a Landry campaign spokesman said.
Many who posted screenshots of the text messages online received them between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.
The political messages are legal to send to voters if a human is actually typing in each text message one-by-one and they are not being sent randomly by a computer. The process is known as peer-to-peer texting.
