Throwback Thursday: 9/26/2019
Broadmoor Bucs head coach Rusty Price (Source: WAFB)
September 26, 2019 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:21 PM

Here are some videos from years past that were put together by the 9Sports team. Enjoy.

VIDEO 1: These are a few clips of Istrouma quarterback Lionel Hayes (No. 19) during the 1991 season. The first clip shows Hayes against West Feliciana. Istrouma and West Feliciana will face each other on Friday, Sept. 27.

Throwback Thursday: Istrouma QB Lionel Hayes (No. 19) Highlights from 1991

VIDEO 2: Victor Howell makes his debut on Sportsline Friday Nite Hoops.

Throwback Thursday: Victor Howell makes his debut on Sportsline Friday Nite Hoops

VIDEO 3: Catholic High running back Kevin Franklin was named the Sportsline Player of the Week. Victor Howell put together the piece featuring Franklin’s performance against Nicholls High out of New Orleans, which is now Fredrick Douglass High.

Throwback Thursday: Kevin Franklin named Sportsline Player of the Week

VIDEO 4: Before becoming the famous State Farm Insurance agent for Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Minnis was a sports reporter for WAFB. Here is a feature story he did on Broadmoor head coach Rusty Price and his Bucs.

Throwback Thursday: Patrick Minnis features Broadmoor head coach Rusty Price and his Bucs

VIDEO 5: Here is a contest between Capitol and Istrouma on Sportsline Friday Nite in the early 1990s.

Throwback Thursday: Capitol vs Istrouma - Early 1990s

VIDEO 6: In a 1992 jamboree game, West Feliciana went up against Episcopal. Here are some of the highlights.

Throwback Thursday: 1992 Jamboree featuring West Feliciana vs Episcopal

VIDEO 7: These are highlights from the Sportsline Friday Nite 1991 season that were used to preview the 1992 season for Class 4A District 7. Victor Howell put this feature together.

Throwback Thursday: 1991 Highlights in 1992 - Class 4A District 7 Preview

VIDEO 8: These are highlights from the Sportsline Friday Nite 1991 season that were used to preview the 1992 season for Class 3A District 10. Steve Schneider put this feature together.

Throwback Thursday: 1991 Highlights in 1992 - Class 3A District 10 Preview

VIDEO 9: LSU quarterback Chad Loup imitates Tiger head coach Curley Hallman in 1992. We really got a kick out of this one and hope you do also.

Throwback Thursday: Chad Loup imitates Curley Hallman in 1992

VIDEO 10: LSU football fans were quite excited leading up to the 1992 season. Unfortunately, the Tigers finished 2-9 that year.

Throwback Thursday: LSU football fans anticipate 1992 season

