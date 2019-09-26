Throwback Thursday: 9/26/2019

Here are some videos from years past that were put together by the 9Sports team. Enjoy.
VIDEO 1: These are a few clips of Istrouma quarterback Lionel Hayes (No. 19) during the 1991 season. The first clip shows Hayes against West Feliciana. Istrouma and West Feliciana will face each other on Friday, Sept. 27.
VIDEO 2: Victor Howell makes his debut on Sportsline Friday Nite Hoops.
VIDEO 3: Catholic High running back Kevin Franklin was named the Sportsline Player of the Week. Victor Howell put together the piece featuring Franklin’s performance against Nicholls High out of New Orleans, which is now Fredrick Douglass High.
VIDEO 4: Before becoming the famous State Farm Insurance agent for Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Minnis was a sports reporter for WAFB. Here is a feature story he did on Broadmoor head coach Rusty Price and his Bucs.
VIDEO 5: Here is a contest between Capitol and Istrouma on Sportsline Friday Nite in the early 1990s.
VIDEO 6: In a 1992 jamboree game, West Feliciana went up against Episcopal. Here are some of the highlights.
VIDEO 7: These are highlights from the Sportsline Friday Nite 1991 season that were used to preview the 1992 season for Class 4A District 7. Victor Howell put this feature together.
VIDEO 8: These are highlights from the Sportsline Friday Nite 1991 season that were used to preview the 1992 season for Class 3A District 10. Steve Schneider put this feature together.
VIDEO 9: LSU quarterback Chad Loup imitates Tiger head coach Curley Hallman in 1992. We really got a kick out of this one and hope you do also.
VIDEO 10: LSU football fans were quite excited leading up to the 1992 season. Unfortunately, the Tigers finished 2-9 that year.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.