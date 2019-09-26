Three Baton Rouge neighborhoods to be revitalized thanks to $29.5 million from HUD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three neighborhoods in Baton Rouge will share nearly $30 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday.
The neighborhoods receiving the money are East Fairfield, Smiley Heights, and Melrose Easy.
The funding is through a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.
“I want to thank the federal government for working with Baton Rouge to transform blighted neighborhoods,” said Sen. Kennedy. “This is positive news for the families who live in East Fairfield, Smiley Heights and Melrose East. Soon they will have green spaces instead of abandoned buildings.”
