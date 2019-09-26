Sportsline Players of the Week: Walker WR Brian Thomas and Mentorship Defense (Week 3)

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - There were such great performances during Week 3 of high school football in south Louisiana that it was impossible to choose just one Player of the Week.
Walker may have lost its contest to Fontainebleau but it did not stop Wildcats wide receiver Brian Thomas from posting a stat line similar to what LSU pass catcher Ja’marr Chase put up against Vanderbilt.
Thomas finished with 10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also reached the end zone twice on special teams, returning a 79-yard punt for a score and then breaking off a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“Brian [is] the kind of player he is; he’s always somebody we want to have in the gameplan,” said head coach Chad Mahaffey. “He’s somebody we want to give the ball to. We certainly want to spread the ball around but he’s a guy who’s made a lot of big plays for us this year and hopefully that continues.”
“It’s up there with one of my top performances, especially this season,” Thomas added. “As we were scoring, they were scoring, so I was definitely trying to keep up with them. This is one of my most special games.”
WAFB is proud to present a Sportsline Player of the Week award to Brian Thomas of Walker High.
There was also a big time performance from Mentorship Academy worth noting. The Sharks followed up a Week 2 victory over Istrouma with a 60-point shutout of North Central for their first winning streak in school history. Led by the defense, Mentorship scored four touchdowns, with three of those coming off fumble returns, and the other in the form of a pick-six.
“From the jump, we knew we had the game in our hands,” said senior defensive end Jacoby Durant. “Throughout the whole thing, so when we first started scoring, it just came to us.”
“It was [an] amazing effort from our team,” added head coach Keith Woods. “I think we came out focused, ready to play - ready to do whatever it takes to win that ball game. The ball just bounced our way. We took advantage of opportunities, turnovers, field position, and it just worked out in our favor.”
WAFB is proud to present a Sportsline Player of the Week award to the entire Mentorship starting defense.
