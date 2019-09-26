Southern looks to clean up mistakes going into SWAC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums and his Jaguars are off to a disappointing 1-3 start, but the games that really matter begin this weekend as the Jags travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff to begin SWAC play.
According to Odums, the Jags need to stop tossing the other teams points, which happened last weekend in a 27-21 loss at Florida A&M.
“You look at that game, we gave them eight points,” Odums explained. “They got two safeties, they converted an extra point, and then they ran the PAT. Then, you look at the scoreboard and you lose by six. And the thing to our team is - why make it this kind of game? We’re not winning these kinds of games, so why make it this kind of game? So, get off to a better start and play the way we’re capable of playing. And then, you can live with the results.”
Junior quarterback Ladarius Skelton will be returning to his home town of Pine Bluff, Ark., as the Jags take on the Lions in the SWAC opener for the blue and gold. Southern is looking past its slow start and now, it’s time to focus on winning a conference title.
“I think guys have moved on. It hurt for a while. But now, where do you go from there? Everything is in front of us. Guys need to play. We need them to play, do what we need them to do, and if they do that, they’ll find success.”
It’s a 6 p.m. kickoff for the Jags at the Lions. WAFB’s Craig Loper will be there.
____________
Keep up with more Southern sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.