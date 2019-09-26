One in critical condition after motorcycle wreck on Greenwell St.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say they are investigating a motorcycle wreck on Greenwell St. that left one person seriously injured.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26.
A motorcyclist was traveling east in the 8300 block of Greenwell St. when for unknown reasons, the motorcycle hit a driveway.
The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle into a nearby wooded area. Hicks says the driver did not have a helement on at the time and is currently in critical condition.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
