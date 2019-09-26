More La. gubernatorial debates ahead

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Voters still have several chances to hear from some of the candidates running to become the next governor of Louisiana, starting with a statewide debate Thursday, Sept. 26.
That debate takes place at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and airs at 7 p.m. on LPB. WAFB will be there to cover it. Governor John Bel Edwards, and Republican opponents, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, will be at the debate.
Then, WAFB and our sister stations across the state will air the final gubernatorial debate Wednesday, Oct. 9. Voters can see that one live at 7 p.m. that evening on WAFB.
