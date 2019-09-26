Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lacombe

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Lacombe Wednesday night.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Oak Cove Drive in the Fish Hatchery area just before 9 p.m. to serve an order of protective custody. The order was issued after family members believed that the man would harm a family member or himself.
When deputies arrived at the home, family members escorted them into the home where they spotted the man with a weapon. Deputies attempted to subdue the man by using a taser. When the man allegedly raised his weapon, he was shot and killed by the deputies.
“Unfortunately, we entered the residence, assistance with the family. Made contact with the individual. He produced a weapon and deputies were forced to fire, they struck the individual and he is deceased,” Capt. Lee Scott with the STPSO said.
He called it a “very tragic situation.”
“Typically, when we take an individual into custody on an order of protective custody issued by the coroner they are taken to a, the nearest medical facility for an evaluation for various things could be done," Scott said. "It could be that they are just some type of trauma, an incidental episode, but ultimately our goal was to give this individual some help but unfortunately that did not happen.”
The three deputies involved in the incident have been reassigned to desk duty while the sheriff’s office investigates the shooting.
“At this point we have no intent of calling another outside agency to investigate an officer involved shooting,” Scott said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.