LSU professors to present financial findings for proposed city of St. George ahead of early voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before early voters head to the polls this weekend to cast their ballots, LSU professors will present independent findings on the finances of the proposed city of St. George.
In part two of a forum, opposers to the city, OneBTR, represented by professors James Richardson and Jared Llorens, will focus on budget compilations to “give both members and attendees a clearer idea of how the income and expenses for St. George were determined, along with an explanation of how the conclusions were reached.”
Attendees will be given an opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the financial data.
The meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28.
