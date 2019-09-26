Lonzo Ball acclimating smoothly to his new basketball home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lonzo Ball has only been a Pelican for a few months, but he’s already finding a groove with the team and the city.
"It’s been pretty easy. The coaches are great, my teammates are cool and the people in town, they love us. So I’m here just trying to do my part,” said Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.
This week he visited the Westbank Boys and Girls Club to answer some Pels questions, and play some hoops. It’s one of the many visits Ball has made since moving to New Orleans.
“It’s a great community to fall in love with. New Orleans has been through a lot. We’re here to bring hope to the city, and do what we can," said Ball.
The Pelicans start training camp next Tuesday on Airline Drive.
