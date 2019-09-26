Local noise ordinance adjusted at Metro Council meeting; BRPD will soon use decibel meters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council settled a question Wednesday night, how loud is too loud?
A unanimous vote from Metro Council will bring some changes to the local noise ordinance, to make it fall in line with the current state law.
In African-American communities, Councilwoman Erika Green with District 5 says there were 1,600 traffic stops between 2011 and 2017 that cited loud music as the reason.
Those numbers come from a study by the “Poverty Law Center,” which apparently found some discrepancies in how the loud music ordinance here in Baton Rouge was being enforced in the past.
“We sent a letter to the council, as well as local legislators and the mayor, as well as the chief of police, and to bring that, to show that there was a group and an area that was being targeted,” said Terry Landry Jr. with the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“In 2018 it was under 20, and in 2019, under 20 citations. So we can see that those changes done by law enforcement helped. We also now need to make some changes that keep it from being unconstitutional,” said Councilwoman Green.
Now, the new ordinance reduces the noise violation penalties from $500 to $200, you won’t face jail time, and decibel meters will be the measurement tool.
"Anything that can help the City Prosecutors Office strengthen their case, and having this in law with the state statute would benefit that," said Jonny Dunnam, Deputy Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The Department will have to buy actual noise measuring devices, instead of just downloading an app on their phones, as there are fears that those apps may have some issues with calibration.
Those in favor of this change say it's long past due.
"Louisiana has enough mass incarceration. We don't need people locked up simply because their music is too loud," said Landry.
Councilwoman Green says this is just a change of a nuisance law.
Some council members wanted this change to go into effect immediately, but the ordinance will start on January 1, to give the police department some time to purchase the new equipment.
