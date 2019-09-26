Help the family of Steven Weber cover the costs of transporting his body from Tanzania

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an event happening Saturday to help the Weber family cover the costs of transporting the body of their loved one back home.
Steven Weber died tragically in Tanzania when he drowned during an elaborate wedding proposal. The family has had trouble coordinating with the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania. His body will be returned before next week, according to a family member.
To help the family with the cost of transporting Steven’s body, friends and family have organized a fundraising event.
The event is happening Saturday, Sept. 28 at Duvic’s Martini Lounge, located at 2854 Kalarah Street from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature a silent auction, a raffle with door prizes, and a DJ.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Weber family,
If you have an item you’d like to auction, call 225-939-8232.
Funeral arrangements were announced Wednesday.
