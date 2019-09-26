FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry weather pattern continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather story remains the same. The current pattern of “too warm and too dry” will persist through the next seven days or more.
High pressure aloft is expected to strengthen even more as we head into the weekend, keeping rain chances near zero through the middle of next week. It will also guarantee afternoon temperatures in the 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods through next week as well.
Extended range models are hinting at some minor relief by the end of next week, but confidence is low. And for now at least, we still don’t see any solid signs of the arrival of that first “real” fall front through the next seven days or more. For the time being, the Storm Team is posting rain chances at around 20% for the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Oct. 4 through 6), with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s all three days.
Eventually, this hot and dry pattern will break down, but the Storm Team just isn’t seeing any solid evidence for a significant change through the next seven to ten days based on the latest computer models.
Meanwhile, we continue tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic.
Lorenzo became a Category 4 monster Thursday morning and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast calls for some additional strengthening through Thursday and into early Friday. Fortunately, Lorenzo is expected to remain over the open Atlantic, which is good news for the U.S., Bahamas, and Caribbean islands, but Lorenzo could be a threat for the Azores next week.
Tropical Storm Karen is expected to slowly move east-northeast in the western Atlantic over the next day or so, then essentially double back to the west over the weekend and early next week. However, the latest NHC forecast suggests Karen won’t survive the weekend as a tropical cyclone, potentially becoming a post-tropical low by Sunday.
So here’s the good news: while it will be downright hot for Friday and the weekend afternoons, it stays mainly dry for south Louisiana outdoor activities. On the down side, the region is getting awfully dry and unwatered lawns and gardens, as well as the natural landscape, are all suffering. Indeed, the current “mini drought” has prompted a burn ban for Livingston Parish, and the Storm Team won’t be surprised to see additional parishes follow the Livingston lead.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.