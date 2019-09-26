FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry weather pattern continues

Extended range models are hinting at some minor relief by the end of next week, but confidence is low. And for now at least, we still don’t see any solid signs of the arrival of that first “real” fall front through the next seven days or more. For the time being, the Storm Team is posting rain chances at around 20% for the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Oct. 4 through 6), with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s all three days.