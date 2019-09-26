FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I hope you’re enjoying our sunny and dry September weather because there’s plenty more ahead! This morning, it feels pretty good – temperatures in the mid/upper 60°s to lower 70°s and, once again, we’ll wind up – under sunny skies – with a high this afternoon of 92°.
Tonight, clear and mild – a low of 70°; tomorrow (and heading into the weekend) very little day to day change – perhaps a few clouds but overall more sunshine and dry – daytime highs in the lower 90°s.
