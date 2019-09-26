Elayn Hunt Correctional cadet accused of smuggling drugs to to inmates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say that a prison cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates at the prison.
Investigators found .10 ounces of marijuana meant for prisoners inside the vehicle belonging to Adrian T. King, 29, of Bogalusa.
King had been a corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since October 29, 2018. The Louisiana Department of Corrections ended King’s employment because he was a probationary employee.
King was booked on Sept. 24, into the Iberville Parish Prison on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and one count of malfeasance in office.
